Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) (CVE:BTR) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) (CVE:BTR) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19. 115,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 87,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The company has a market capitalization of C$107.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) (CVE:BTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

