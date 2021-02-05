Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.95. 107,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 75,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BONXF)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

