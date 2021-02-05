Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,120.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,290.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,121.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,906.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

