BOOM Price Tops $0.0016 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. BOOM has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $4,534.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00064371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.64 or 0.01221502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.09 or 0.06193956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,227,715 coins and its circulating supply is 782,196,982 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.