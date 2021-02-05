Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) will post $44.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boqii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.90 million and the highest is $44.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boqii will report full year sales of $147.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.36 million to $150.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.16 million, with estimates ranging from $197.13 million to $199.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boqii.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.48 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Boqii in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BQ opened at $12.30 on Friday. Boqii has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Boqii in the third quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Boqii by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 276,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

