Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 1,596,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,304,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

BQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Boqii in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Boqii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Boqii alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii in the third quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boqii by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 276,350 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.