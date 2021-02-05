Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.30

Shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.30 and traded as high as $49.50. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) shares last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 298,250 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,593.87.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

