BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,021,000 after buying an additional 467,016 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 109.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 18.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,557,000 after buying an additional 242,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of BWA opened at $42.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

