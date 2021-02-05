Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Trading Down 5.5%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.55. 14,026,294 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 11,732,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Borqs Technologies stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of Borqs Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

