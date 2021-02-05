BOSAGORA Market Cap Hits $30.51 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and $1.13 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOSAGORA has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00064371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.64 or 0.01221502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.09 or 0.06193956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BOSAGORA (BOA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,595,031 coins. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

