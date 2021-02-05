BOScoin (BOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $539,955.89

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $539,955.89 and approximately $632.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000095 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

