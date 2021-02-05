BOScoin (BOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $659,209.99

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $659,209.99 and approximately $31.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

