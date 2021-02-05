Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post $2.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the highest is $2.79 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $11.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.04.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

