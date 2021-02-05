Bottos 1-Day Volume Tops $122,999.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $122,999.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bottos has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.82 or 0.01369151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.77 or 0.07577717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006350 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

BTO is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.