Bounty0x 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $49,472.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $632,050.24 and approximately $49,472.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00069004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.99 or 0.01373540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.12 or 0.07473562 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006325 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.