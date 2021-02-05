Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 60,967 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,131,000 after acquiring an additional 469,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,571,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,665,000 after buying an additional 195,632 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $59,465,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,489 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. 435,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,489,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

