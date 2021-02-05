Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,940 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,940 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000. Intuit makes up about 3.2% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 48.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after buying an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after acquiring an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,833. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $398.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.33.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.