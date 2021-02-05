Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 244,976 Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 244,976 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Synchronoss Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

SNCR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 16,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,817. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

