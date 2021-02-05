Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.14. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

