Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 11,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.82.

Shares of TYL remained flat at $$424.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.29 and its 200-day moving average is $390.05. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

