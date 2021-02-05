Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.26 Million in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. SPS Commerce accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPS Commerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.06. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.