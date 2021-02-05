Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 198,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Sabre makes up 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Sabre as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 650.0% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 776,108 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Sabre by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sabre by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,789,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,197,000 after acquiring an additional 247,664 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.57. 128,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

