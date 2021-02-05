Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,182 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in FireEye by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 189.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. 78,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,577,788. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FEYE. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.