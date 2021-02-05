Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1,877.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.42. 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,148,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

