Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $101.46. 3,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,577. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

