Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. American Express comprises 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in American Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $126.54. 112,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,688. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average is $108.48.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.