Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Hexcel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 5,574.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 614,147 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 187,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 68,467 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

NYSE HXL traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $48.21. 3,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $76.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

