Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP remained flat at $$51.38 during trading on Friday. 4,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,013. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

