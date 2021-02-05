Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Twilio comprises approximately 1.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.58.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $399.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.15 and its 200-day moving average is $298.48. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $404.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of -140.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

