Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Takes $2.88 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up 2.1% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares in the company, valued at $26,919,702.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.36. 28,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,726. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.