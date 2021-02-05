Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,648 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Adobe makes up about 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,659. The firm has a market cap of $235.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $481.29 and its 200 day moving average is $476.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

