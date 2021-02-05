Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.78.

DXCM stock traded up $7.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.59. 7,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,381. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

