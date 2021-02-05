Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,947. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

