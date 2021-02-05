Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Square comprises about 2.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $5,086,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Square by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 65,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,575,587 shares of company stock valued at $333,839,466 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.81. 114,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010,524. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.34, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.35. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

