Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report $196.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.70 million. BOX reported sales of $183.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $768.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $769.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $836.51 million, with estimates ranging from $814.60 million to $853.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BOX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of BOX by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 453,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

