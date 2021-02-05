Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Box Ships Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Box Ships shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 174,000 shares trading hands.

About Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF)

Box Ships Inc provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Box Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Box Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.