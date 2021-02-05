BOX Token Price Up 16.8% This Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One BOX Token token can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $649.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.47 or 0.00786515 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.