Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $53.06. Approximately 1,016,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,127,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.
BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
