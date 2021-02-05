Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $53.06. Approximately 1,016,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,127,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,669 shares of company stock worth $5,554,474 over the last three months. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

