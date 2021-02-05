Braime Group PLC (BMT.L) (LON:BMT) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Braime Group PLC (BMT.L) (LON:BMT) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,849 ($24.16) and last traded at GBX 1,775 ($23.19). Approximately 240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,725 ($22.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,615.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,412.25. The company has a market cap of £17.04 million and a P/E ratio of 29.98.

About Braime Group PLC (BMT.L) (LON:BMT)

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. It also operates in Australia, China, England, France, South Africa, Thailand, the United States, and internationally.

