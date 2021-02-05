Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 49,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

