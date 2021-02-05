Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s share price traded down 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $7.05. 2,191,312 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,261,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,446,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

