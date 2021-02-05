Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Director Marc Fogassa Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Director Marc Fogassa sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $400,000.00.

About Brazil Minerals

Brazil Minerals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration business in Brazil. It owns mineral rights for gold, diamonds, cobalt, copper, lithium, manganese, nickel, industrial sand, granite, feldspar, titanium, iron, and rare earths, as well as precious gems, such as aquamarine, beryl, and tourmaline.

