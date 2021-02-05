Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) Shares Gap Up to $82.60

Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.60, but opened at $86.00. Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) shares last traded at $83.20, with a volume of 1,770,481 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.86. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.47.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

