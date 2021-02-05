Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $268.53

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $268.53 and traded as high as $297.50. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) shares last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 440,121 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 361 ($4.72).

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The stock has a market cap of £895.33 million and a PE ratio of 18.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 301.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

In related news, insider Robin Beer bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($131,565.19). Insiders purchased a total of 38,170 shares of company stock worth $10,120,636 in the last quarter.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

