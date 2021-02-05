BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. 3,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,080. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

