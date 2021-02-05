Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE EAT opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $67.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,970,000 after acquiring an additional 417,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,023,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Brinker International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,909,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,433,000 after acquiring an additional 365,235 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

