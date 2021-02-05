British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,679.63

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,679.63 and traded as high as $2,713.00. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) shares last traded at $2,676.50, with a volume of 3,297,381 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,518.50 ($45.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £61.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,744.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,679.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

