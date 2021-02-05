Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CEVA. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,825. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6,078.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CEVA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.