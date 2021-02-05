Brokerages Anticipate Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Several analysts have commented on VLRS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.