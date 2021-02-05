Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.43). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,651 shares of company stock worth $30,351,069. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 420,140 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $104.51. 31,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,721. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

